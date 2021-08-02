Olympics 2021: Deepak Punia's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Deepak Punia is a name that has slipped under the radar. The limelight has been on Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat as medal hopefuls for India at the Olympics 2021. The two have certainly been the poster boy and poster girl of Indian wrestling in recent years, but somehow everyone missed Deepak's name while listing medal predictions.

Deepak wouldn't mind that. The silver medalist from the 2019 world championships will be just as happy springing up as a surprise name when he steps onto the mat in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling tournament.

What is more impressive is that the 21-year-old grappler goes to Tokyo as the No. 2 in his weight category. He attained the second ranking in the UWW rankings released in June 2021. The other seeded Indian wrestler at the Tokyo Olympics will be Bajrang Punia, and we all know the hype around him.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Deepak was also named UWW World Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the year in 2019. This was the same year he won the gold medal at the world junior championships. Even at the world championships, Deepak proved his mettle with a silver medal.

In short, Deepak will be a name to watch out for during the Tokyo Olympics.

Four guaranteed medals! This is India’s best performance at the World #Wrestling Championship. Hearty congratulations to all medal winners @BajrangPunia @Phogat_Vinesh #DeepakPunia #RaviDahiya ! You all have made our country proud🇮🇳! pic.twitter.com/n4FwqaNvv9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 21, 2019

When is Deepak Punia's 86kg wrestling competition?

The Indian wrestler's competition is scheduled to be held on the 5th of August. While the draw will be held one day prior to the tournament, the tentative timings for the matches are as follows:

Qualification and Quarterfinals - 7:30AM - 9:30AM IST

Semi-Finals and Finals - 2:45PM - 3:45PM IST

The opponents and the possible path to the final for Deepak Punia will be known only once the draw is completed.

Where to watch the wrestling competition?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by SANJAY K K