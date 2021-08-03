Olympics 2021: KD Jadhav to Sushil Kumar - How grip has been the key to a wrestler's success

The wrestling competitions at the Olympics 2021 are underway and it won't be long before the Indian stars will be in action in their respective weight categories.

Some of the big names like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia will head into the competition as the top seeds in their weight categories and will be in contention to get medals for India.

Finally!!! The journey begins towards the unfinished dream.. 🇮🇳💪✌️ #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kWf0AFRb77 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 26, 2021

India's wrestling record at the Olympics

Wrestling is a sport where India has fared well in recent editions of the Olympic Games. After KD Jadhav won independent India's first individual medal at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, it was Sushil Kumar who brought home the second wrestling medal in 2008.

Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik carried that momentum forward over the next two editions in 2012 and 2016.

What makes Indian wrestlers stand out and have a competitive edge over their opponents is a strong grip.

Almost every sport needs a player to grip an object or opponent in some way or the other. The impact of a firm grip is even greater when it comes to combat sports, especially wrestling.

Wrestling requires competitors to establish a firm grip if they are to make any further moves to win points. Be it a cradle or a takedown, no move can be completed unless one wrestler has complete control over the other through a firm grip.

A strong grip also allows the wrestler to gain control of his opponent's movement. If one controls the wrists and the arms of the other through a firm grip, then they will prevent them from making attacking moves. Thus, a firm grip also comes in handy to defend during a wrestling bout.

In short, a firm is necessary if a wrestler wants to succeed at the highest level.

