Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia's Olympic wrestling semifinals schedule and details: When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya impressed on their Olympic debuts and qualified for the semifinal bouts in their respective weight categories.

Deepak Punia is representing India in the men's freestyle 86kg while Ravi Kumar Dahiya competes in the men's 57kg freestyle.

Both wrestlers won their first two rounds to storm into the semifinals.

Deepak Punia faced Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor in the first round. In a dominant display, the Indian wrestler won the match 12-1 on technical superiority and faced China's Zushen Lin in his next bout. The Chinese wrestler competed hard, but Deepak won the bout 6-3 on points.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya was equally impressive in his first-round bout as he crushed Colombia's Óscar Tigreros 13-2 on technical superiority. In the quarterfinal match, Dahiya faced Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov. He again stamped his authority on the bout and won 14-4 on technical superiority.

Here is everything you need to know about Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya's semifinal bouts.

Who are Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya's semifinal opponents?

Deepak Punia will face USA's David Morris Taylor in the men's 86kg freestyle. Taylor was the 2018 World Champion in this weight category.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya's semi-final bout is against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, who won silver at the 2018 World Championship in this weight category. Sanayev also won gold at the 2018 Asian Championship in the 61kg weight category.

When are Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya's semifinal matches?

Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya's semi-final bouts are scheduled for August 4. According to the Tokyo Olympics' official website, the semifinal bout between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Nurislam Sanayev will begin at around 18.15 Japan time (2.45 PM IST). Deepak Punia's bout should start between 3.15 to 3.30 PM.

Where to watch Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya's wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The wrestling semifinals could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Edited by SANJAY K K