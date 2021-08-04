Ravi Dahiya Olympics wrestling semifinals schedule and details: When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Ravi Dahiya showed why India's wrestling contingent has been touted as one of their strongest ever in the Olympics. The Indian grappler stormed his way through the 1/8 and 1/4 finals in the men's 57kg freestyle event to qualifiy for the semi-final contest.

Ravi came up against Colombia's Oscar Tigreros in the first round contest. The Indian was dominant throughout the contest and did not give an inch to his opponent.

Ravi displayed quick feet and defensive manoeuvre to gain advantage over the Colombian. The fight lasted less than five minutes as Dahiya was able to gain technical superiority over Tigreros with a score of 13-2. This ensured he qualified for the 1/4 finals.

Ravi faced Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov in the next round and continued his dominance over him as well. Georgi tried a number of techniques to get the better of the Indian but to no avail. Every time the Bulgarian made a charge, Ravi was quick to counter it and secure points for himself. He won the second round match via technical superiority as well.

Ravi was 6-0 up at the mid-way point. However, Goergi came back to score four points in the second round but the Indian was equal to the challenge and ended up winning eight points to seal the game. With this win, he booked a place in the last four of the 57kg freestyle event.

Two #IND wrestlers have made their way into the semi-finals! 💪



Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia - take a bow 🙌🙌🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021

Ravi Dahiya vs Nurislam Sanayev semifinal contest

The Indian will face Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev for their semi-final bout. The Kazakh grappler won his first round match with a score of 7-0 and followed that result with a close 4-4 win-by-point victory in the 1/4 finals.

The contest is scheduled to begin at 2:45PM IST and will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall.

Where to watch Ravi Dahiya's semi-final match?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

