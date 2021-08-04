Ravi Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev: Head to Head record, ranking and more details

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has made it to the finals of the 57kg wrestling event at the 2021 Olympics. The grappler secured his place in the final after a thrilling comeback against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. He will now try to win a gold medal against Zaur Uguev of the ROC.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Zaur made his way into the final after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchini comprehensively. The grappler has had some intense battles at the Olympics so far. He has had to fight his way through some tough competition to make it into the final. Ahead of their bout, here are a few details you need to know about the finalists.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev gold medal bout preview

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has had a stunning debut campaign at the Olympics. After two wins with technical superiority, he overcame Nurislam in the semifinals with a sensational pin-down. His performances during his previous bouts makes him the favourite to win a gold tomorrow. However, Ravi Kumar should not take Zaur lightly.

Zaur Uguev is one of the best wrestlers to come out of Russia. He has two world championships to his name (2018, 2019). He is one of the most feared wrestlers in the 57 kg category. The wrestler has been in world-class form since last year. Uguev has won a total of 14 medals in 15 international competitions, including 12 gold medals.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev head-to-head record

The two grapplers have only met once before. The thrilling encounter came at the 2019 World Championships, where Zaur came out with a win.

The Russians' brilliance on the mat helped him to a 6-4 win against Ravi. Zaur went on to bag the gold medal while Ravi won bronze.

Olympics 2021: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev match details

The gold medal match between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Zaur Uguev is scheduled to be played on August 4. There is no official confirmation on the start time of the bout. According to the schedule, the bout should start around 4:00 PM IST

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at the 2021 Olympics.

Also Read: Ravi Dahiya Olympic medalist: The destiny written on a 10-acre rented farm

Edited by Diptanil Roy