Senior Wrestling National Championships dates changed due to logistical reasons

The Wrestling Federation of India has preponed the Senior Wrestling National Championships from November 19-21 to November 11 to 13 due to logistical reasons. The national body has informed all state boards and affiliated units about the new schedule.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told Sportskeeda -

“We had to change the dates as there were issues in finding hotels to stay. This is a marriage season so finding places to stay is a big issue. We have informed the boards about it.”

The venue for the wrestling nationals remains the same. It will be held in Nandini Nagar Sports Complex, Nawabganj, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

The three-day event will clash with WFI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held on November 12.

The federation is planning to bring some major changes in the selection process for the Olympics. It will also discuss the calendar for 2022 and the roadmap for next year’s Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

“Yes, the AGM will be held during the national championships. It will be important as there will be a discussion roadmap for this Olympic cycle,” Tomar said.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has decided to skip the wrestling national championships. The wrestler has started training after recovering from a knee injury but does not want to rush his return to the mat.

World silver medallist Anshu Malik will also not participate in the nationals. The Nidani-born wrestler injured her shoulder and will be doing rehabilitation for the same.

No camp for the U23 World Wrestling Championship-bound team

Meanwhile, the WFI will not be able to organize a preparatory camp for the U23 World Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held from November 1 to 7 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The federation had sought permission from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) but the request has not been approved so far.

“We had sent them a request but they did not revert. So, have asked all the wrestlers to train at their respective bases,” Tomar said.

Gold medallists from the U23 nationals held in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in September will represent India in the wrestling worlds.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal