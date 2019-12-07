South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: India wins four gold medals in Wrestling

07 Dec 2019

Amit Kumar won the gold medal in Men's 65 kg

What's the story?

The Indian wrestlers dominated their South Asian rivals as India continued their progress in the South Asian Games 2019 on 7th December (Saturday). India won four gold medals in the wrestling event, two each in the men's and women's division.

The background

India won 81 gold medals in the first six days of the thirteenth South Asian Games. They had consolidated the first position with a 40 gold medals lead over Nepal. As the wrestling event's finals were scheduled for Saturday, the fans expected the Indian medal tally to grow further.

The heart of the matter

Amit Kumar kicked off India's medal tally in the wrestling sport with a gold medal in the Men's 65 kg event. He defeated Chamara from Sri Lanka in the final while Nepal's Saroj Yadav captured the bronze medal.

Rahul won the gold medal for India in the 57 kg category after he overcame the challenge from Kathurangana in the finale. Nepal took the bronze medal home as Naresh Prasad Yadav finished at the third position.

On the women's front, Pinki seized the gold medal in the 53 kg section. Siwangi Dube from Nepal finished second while Sri Lanka's Shamika won the bronze. In the Women's 50 kg category, Sheetal Tomar (India), Ni Roshani (Sri Lanka) and Manisha Singh (Nepal) finished in first, second and positions, respectively.

What's next?

India will look to cross the 100 gold medal mark soon. On the other hand, Nepal and Sri Lanka would try to end India's domination in wrestling by winning a gold medal or two in the upcoming wrestling events. So far, India has won 89 gold medals, 66 silvers and 31 bronze medals which makes up a total of 186 medals.