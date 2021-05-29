There are no clear favourites in the 65kg category: Tokyo Olympics-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia

#GoForGold! That’s the hashtag Bajrang Punia put up with a bare-bodied picture of him training in a recent tweet on Saturday. It's clear that Bajrang Punia is aiming for gold but the competition in the 65 kg weight category will be tough at the Tokyo Olympics. The world's No.1 wrestler knows that.

Currently training at his home in Sonepat, Bajrang Punia has very little time in hand before the Tokyo Olympics and is right now preparing for his training trip to Russia. Since the start of 2020, Bajrang Punia has competed in four events, winning twice while finishing second in the other two.

Due to the current pandemic situation in India, Bajrang Punia hasn’t been able to prepare the way he would have wanted to at home. He feels training in Russia would provide him with the right preparation before the big-ticket event.

“The most important thing right now is the Olympics. Rankings don’t matter to me. In my weight category, there are 10-12 wrestlers who are able to beat each other on a given day. It is not important what seedings they possess, but what matters most is how I am performing on that day,” Bajrang Punia said during a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.

“There are no clear favourites in the 65kg category. Whoever has worked hard and has luck on their side on a given day will win. I can’t name anyone that he will win the medal. I am watching videos of everyone who will be going to Tokyo. I know that I have to give my best on that day,” added the current World No.1.

#UWWTop100 on @youtube // No. 41 (477k views): @BajrangPunia 🇮🇳 and Tulga TUMUR OCHIR 🇲🇳 had a tight two-point battle in the quarterfinals at the '18 World Championships.



Watch who came out on top and ultimately reached the finals in Budapest 🇭🇺▶️ https://t.co/01x0ZHKPBY pic.twitter.com/dj9tC6R87l — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) May 27, 2021

Bajrang Punia expects 3 to 4 wrestling medals in Tokyo

With a good mix of youth and experience, India will be taking an eight-member contingent to the Tokyo Olympics. Besides Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Sumit Malik (125kg) and Seema Bisla (50kg) have made the Tokyo Olympics cut.

Since 2008, India has won at least one medal in wrestling at the Olympics. At the 2012 London Games, India brought home two medals in wrestling through Sushil Kumar (66kg silver) and Yogeshwar Dutt (60kg bronze) - the highest haul so far. Bajrang Punia is confident that India will win at least three to four medals in wrestling this time at the Tokyo Olympics.

“There is a good contingent of wrestlers this time and I am hoping we win at least three to four medals in Tokyo. They are working very hard, from Anshu to Sonam to Deepak. Not only in wrestling but also I feel India will do the best in the Olympics this time,” he concluded.