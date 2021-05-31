Tokyo Olympics: From Bajrang Punia to Vinesh Phogat, a look at India's biggest medal hopes in wrestling

Indian wrestlers enter this year's Games with a strong chance of winning medals and will look to script a fresh chapter in the nation’s Olympic history in Tokyo.

The last few decades have brought about a new revolution in Indian wrestling. From Sushil Kumar's silver to Yogeshwar Dutt's bronze in London to Sakshi Malik's bronze in Rio, India's recent successes at the Olympics have inspired a new legion of wrestling stars.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia are among the new crop of wrestlers who are igniting hopes of a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, India will field its largest-ever wrestling contingent with eight quotas across men’s freestyle and women’s wrestling categories, equalling Rio's mark.

Based on their past achievements on the global stage, here is a look at the top Indian wrestlers who could make their presence felt at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: USA, Russia, and Iran would pose Indian wrestlers the biggest threats at the Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia

Bajrang Punia will be a strong contender in men's 65kg freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

Currently ranked first in the world, Bajrang has outclassed some of the biggest names in the sport. Trained by veteran Yogeshwar Dutt, the 27-year-old holds the potential to carve out a bright career at the highest level. He is the lone Indian wrestler to clinch three World Championships medals, in addition to winning about every major tournament.

" डूबकर " मेहनत करो अपने आज पर , कल जब " उभरोगे " सबसे अलग ही निखरोगे । @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/jYBmfiqChn — Bajrang Punia Foundation (@FoundationPunia) May 29, 2021

He recently pocketed a gold medal in the Ranking Series tournament against arch rival Tumur Ochir. However, he settled for silver after pulling out of a gold medal bout at the Asian Championships due to an injury. Bajrang's fine form before the Tokyo Olympics raises hopes of a wrestling gold.

Bajrang will have a shot at earning medals in the men's 65kg freestyle category. He will also be in the race to become India's most successful athlete at his first Olympics.

Rio heartbreak now past, Vinesh Phogat eyeing podium at Tokyo Olympics

Vinesh Phogat will enter Tokyo as the strongest medal contender for India in women's wrestling. Having scaled many a peak in her short but illustrious career, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist has cementedher position as one of the greatest wrestlers India has ever produced.

Vinesh is the first Indian female wrestler to clinch both Commonwealth Games and Asian Games titles. The eight-time Asian Games medalist recently won her maiden gold medal at the Asian Championships after dominating a depleted field.

Vinesh, who is still rankled by the Rio nightmare where she had to go out in the quarterfinals following a horrific knee injury, will be eyeing a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Also Read: 'My focus is to remain injury-free ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020,' says star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Deepak Punia's quest for his maiden Olympic glory in Tokyo

The country has one of the most promising wrestlers in 22-year-old Deepak Punia. The youngster will have a shot at earning a medal in the men's freestyle 86kg category.

Three key men behind the success of Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia - physios Munesh and Shubham and coach Vladimir from Georgia. The youngsters are going to Tokyo 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/4Gd7LGNwpO — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 21, 2019

Deepak has been named the United World Wrestling (UWW) world junior freestyle wrestler of the year. He also put an end to India's 18-year medal drought in the junior wrestling circuit and returned home with the elusive gold at the Junior World Championships twice in two years.

Considering his seamless upward career trajectory, Deepak will enter Tokyo as the firm favorite to become one of the youngest Olympic champions. The World Championships silver medalist will rely on his standing defense to outmanuver his opponents on the mat in Tokyo.

Also Read: "My expectation is 4-5 medals from wrestling at Tokyo Olympics" - IOA President Narinder Batra