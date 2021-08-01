Vinesh Phogat's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Vinesh Phogat is a firm medal favorite for India in wrestling at the 2021 Olympics. Vinesh crashed out of the Summer Games in 2016 after suffering a career-threatening injury. She has now set course on a trail of redemption and is aiming to secure a podium finish in Tokyo.

The difference between the Rio and Tokyo Olympics is that Vinesh has changed her weight category. She has jumped from the 48kg category to the 53kg one. This move has helped her improve as a wrestler. She heads to the Tokyo Olympics on the back of a world championship bronze in 2017 and a gold medal at the Asian championship. She has also won several tournaments in Europe across countries like Poland and Ukraine.

Prior to her recent success in the 53kg category, Vinesh had amassed ample success in the 48kg weight category as well. Vinesh Phogat has secured two Commonwealth Games gold medals and an Asian Games gold in the 48kg category. She is no stranger to success and has proven that she is a winner.

Former Indian Coach, @acbushido, states his take on Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and other Indian wrestlers' chances at the Olympics 🎖️🤼‍♀️@rishboy_chauhan #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India https://t.co/O40SSUpeMp — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 1, 2021

When she steps on to the mat in Tokyo, Vinesh will be vying to win the elusive Olympic medal in wrestling for the Phogat family.

When is Vinesh Phogat's 53kg wrestling competition?

The Indian wrestler's competition is scheduled to be held on the 5th of August. While the draw for the tournament will be held one day prior to the tournament itself, the tentative timings for the matches will be as follows:

Qualification and Quarter-Finals - 7:30AM - 9:30AM IST

Semi-Finals and Finals - 2:45PM - 3:45PM IST

The opponent for Vinesh Phogat will be revealed once the draw is complete.

Where to watch the wrestling competition?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

