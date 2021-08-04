Watch: Deepak Punia pulls off incredible last-minute upside-down move to defeat China's Zushen Li in Olympic wrestling quarterfinals

Deepak Punia pulled off one of the most thrilling comebacks at the 2021 Olympics. The Indian grappler held a 3-1 lead entering the final minute of the second round. However, he was pinned down by China's Zushen Lin soon after, which leveled the scores.

According to the rules of freestyle wrestling, if the scores are tied then the winner of the bout will be the wrestler who scored the last point. Eyeing a possible exit in the quarters, Deepak kept trying to pull off something magical. With just 10 seconds left he executed a brilliant move which led to his 6-3 win in the match.

Watch: Deepak Punia's stunning move in the dying seconds to win the quarterfinal match.

Deepak Punia has been brilliant so far

The Indian grappler started his Olympic debut campaign against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor. Deepak made things look awfully easy as he dominated both rounds to take a 12-1 win with technical superiority.

In his quarterfinal bout, the Indian faced China's Zushen Li. The thrilling encounter saw Punia pull off a stunning move in the dying seconds to take the win and advance into the semi-finals of the men's 86 kg freestyle event.

Deepak Punia has beaten Ekerekeme Agiomor of #NGR in the MFS 86 KG 1/8 Finals at #Tokyo2020



He will be now facing Lin Zushen of #CHN in the quarterfinals



📸 SAI#Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND pic.twitter.com/YFCU0jjXXN — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2021

Deepak Punia semi-final match details

The Indian grappler will face USA's David Taylor next. Given his form and technical ability, the Indian definitely has a big chance of making it to the finals of the Olympics.

However, the match against Taylor won't be easy. The American is a former world champion and can definitely be a big threat to Punia's quest for gold.

Match timings:

The wrestling matches start at 2:45 PM IST. Deepak Punia's bout can be expected to start around 3:20 PM IST

Streaming details:

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Deepak Punia at Olympics 2021: Wrestling draw analysis, schedule, opponents and possible pathway

Edited by Diptanil Roy