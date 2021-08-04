What is win by fall in Wrestling? How did Ravi Kumar Dahiya win his match despite trailing 9-7

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya secured a thrilling win in his semi-final match against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. The exciting bout had a dramatic ending, which resulted in the Indian's win. After taking a lead in the bout, Ravi Kumar was stunned by the Kazakhi wrestler, as he pulled off a stunning move to take a big lead.

With just a minute and a half to play, the Indian grappler needed something special to win the bout. That was exactly what he produced. The Indian executed a sensational move which resulted in the Kazakhi wrestler getting pinned down. The match ended and Ravi Kumar was announced as the winner by fall.

What is a pin/fall in wrestling?

A pin/fall is a wrestling maneuver where the defending opponent is pinned down with both his shoulder blades touching the mat. If a wrestler is successful in pinning down an opponent at any stage of the bout he is declared the winner.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya was trailing the game by 2 points when he pinned down Nurislam. But the move helped him secure an immediate win regardless of the points both the grapplers had.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya's dominant display at the Olympics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya gave all the fans a wonderful day of action-packed wrestling. The Indian had two wins with technical superiority, and in his semi-final match, he pulled off the most stunning move of the day. The Indian started off all his bouts a bit slow, but once he got going, it became very difficult to stop him.

Ravi Kumar will next face Zaur Uguev from ROC in the gold medal match. The bout is going to be an intense and tough fight for Ravi as Zaur is no ordinary opponent. The Russian is a two-time world champion and has already defeated Ravi once. The Indian will be looking to draw things level and take the win, which would then give India its first gold in 13 years.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev match details

The two grapplers will meet each other in the gold medal match on August 5. The bout is expected to start at around 4:00 PM IST.

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at the 2021 Olympics.

