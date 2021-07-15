Who is Vinesh Phogat? 5 things you didn't know about India's top wrestler

Vinesh Phogat is one of India's best female wrestlers. Her performances in some of the recently concluded tournaments have been absolutely brilliant. The 26-year-old is yet to win silverware at the grandest stage of them all and will be hoping to keep aside past disappointments at the Olympics to help India clinch a medal in wrestling. Here are a few things you might not have known about the wrestler.

# 1 Vinesh Phogat hails from a family of wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat grew up watching everyone in her family wrestle. She is the niece of legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and was put under rigorous training by him at a young age. Her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat are brilliant grapplers and have won medals for India at the international level.

# 2 Vineesh Phogat is married to a wrestler

Vineesh Phogat married her long-time boyfriend Somvir Rathee in 2018. The couple tied the knot in 2018 right after Phogat's Asian Games triumph. The couple got engaged after Vinesh made her way to the airport from the Asian games, as they exchanged rings outside Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

# 3 Vinesh Phogat is a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award recipient

Vineesh Phogat's achievements on the world stage were rewarded by the Government of India as they awarded her with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2020. She was also rewarded with the Arjuna Award in 2016.

# 4 What is Vinesh Phogat's world ranking?

Back to no one☝️spot ⭐️ Vinesh Phogat grabbed the 53kg gold medal along with WORLD NO 1 rank at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series pic.twitter.com/nRwZhMynso — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 7, 2021

Vinesh Phogat has been nothing short of brilliant this year and her victories in Kazakhstan, Rome and Poland are positive signs for the Indian contingent, as she is one of the biggest medal prospects for the country. Her stellar performances this year have helped her jump 14 points to grab the number 1 spot in the world rankings going into the Olympics.

# 5 How many medals has Vinesh Phogat won in her career?

Medal number 8 from the Asian Championships in the bag🥇 Preparations heading in the right direction. Great to be competing on the Asian stage again ☺️ Now time to refocus and kick-off another intense phase of training! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1jPApNY3XE — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 16, 2021

Vinesh Phogat is one of the world's most decorated wrestlers, and even after her shift from 50kg to the 53 kg category, she continued her brilliance. Phogat has won 8 medals in the Asian Championships, which include 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. She is the first Indian female wrestler to have won gold at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. After her comeback from injury, Vinesh grabbed another gold in the 2018 Gold Coast game.

Phogat won silver at the 2019 World Championships, which helped her seal a spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After having won so many medals on the international circuit, she will be eyeing a podium finish in Tokyo. She will want to leave a better imprint on the Summer Games after a tearful end to her Rio Olympics campaign, which ended in the quarterfinals due to an unfortunate injury.

