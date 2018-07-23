Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of Slammiversary XVI

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.39K   //    23 Jul 2018, 10:11 IST

Slammiversary was an absolutely fantastic show
Sometimes, when Impact Wrestling makes news, it's not for the right reasons. There has been a mass exodus of talent over the last year, and more changes in management than one can keep track of. But the latest change in regime seems to be paying dividends for the company at long last. Slammiversary XVI was one of the best shows of 2018.

If Redemption was a return to form for Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary was the magnum opus. There wasn't a weak match on the card, and almost every match had stakes to get the viewer invested for the long haul. I don't think there was a dull moment during the whole show.

At this stage, I'll state what worked during the show and make a few suggestions to make the event absolutely seamless. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought of Slammiversary in the comments.

If you haven't watched the show yet, I so strongly suggest you do so immediately!

#1 Best: A very hot crowd

One of the biggest problems that Impact has suffered from over the last few years has been the audience. More often than not, the audience does not seem to be invested in the wrestling resulting in the action not translating very well to audiences watching at home. This week was a whole different story! The arena was completely sold out.

The crowd was hot from the start to the finish and this made the action seem more special. They came up with the usual chants like 'This is Awesome' and 'Impact Wrestling' and also some non-PG chants that added a unique flavour to the proceedings. Their interest did not wane at any point during the entire night.


Slammiversary was a testament to the fact that a live crowd translates into better wrestling, even for those watching at home. Impact Wrestling hit a home run with this one.

1 / 7 NEXT
Impact Wrestling LAX Stone Cold Steve Austin Sami Callihan WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
