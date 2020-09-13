While AEW has been around for over a year and a half, the company has made some great strides forward in generating interest in the brand. Since since its inception, AEW has promoted its willingness to have a sports-orientated presentation with the usage of a ranking system to track wins and losses.

The AEW Ranking system has provided context to wins and losses

While it could be argued that the wins and losses ratio is mixed at times, AEW has used specific workarounds to warrant sports entertainment. Cody Rhodes' open challenge on AEW Dynamite is a clear-cut example of this as it provided story context without breaking the "rules."

Moreover, the company has used the reset button for each year, so that wrestlers can start with a clean slate. This way their overall record doesn't dictate their standings or impact their run at a title shot.

On first look, it may seem like a tricky ordeal, but so far, AEW has found ways to ensure that it remains a relevant part of its storylines and gauges the wider pro wrestling audience on social media.

Notably, these members of AEW's roster may have lost in tag matches, but their win/loss ratio is different in singles competition. Thus, here are for AEW stars who have lost only once and one is undefeated.

#5. MJF - AEW singles record: 8-1

MJF is certainly no loser (Pic Source: AEW)

Don't let the loss fool you. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is indeed the future of AEW. He suffered his first loss at the hands of Jon Moxley at All Out in a match befitting its main event status. Of course, he later tweeted that Moxley cheated, but that's a story for another time.

MJF is dedicated to an old school motif with some fans drawing similarities to Rowdy Roddy Piper and his drive to stay in character. As such, he has garnered praise as one of the best heels in professional wrestling with the in-ring technique to back it.

Moxley even showered him with praise after All Out, saying that MJF is going to be on top of the mountain once he isn't around. He said:

"It's like all those things your parents taught you that you never listened to. Measure twice, cut once. Always break down your cardboard, stuff like that. As I've said before - he's going to be on top of this company long after I'm gone."

Considering that MJF is only 24 years old, he may not be that far off the mark.