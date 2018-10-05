5 Impact matches that could be WWE main events

Indies vs WWE

Since WWE won the Monday Night Wars, it has been the dominant professional wrestling company. However, with other wrestling companies such as NJPW, ROH, and Impact vying for fans attention, WWE's dominance may soon be facing a challenge. If recent RAW ratings are anything to go by fewer people are watching the WWE, but hopefully, the Super Show-Down and SmackDown 1000 will give the WWE a much-needed rating boost. For the longest time Impact has been considered a diet WWE but with the leadership of Scott D'Amore and Don Callis, that image is changing. In this article, part of a series I am working on, we take a look at 5 Impact matches that could easily be WWE main events at any pay-per-view.

Honourable Mention

In this section, we take a look at when Impact was TNA. Several standout matches were fought in TNA with the most remarkable, in my opinion, being the triple threat match between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Christopher Daniels. The match was such a technical masterpiece that it was awarded a five-star rating. The three global superstars were fighting for the X Division championship in a match that lasted slightly under 23 minutes. The match saw the innovation of the Shooting Style Press by AJ Styles which is still the most beautiful wrestling move. At the end of the night, AJ Styles stood tall as the X Division Champion of the world.

Shooting Styles Press

