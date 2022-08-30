5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW before Clash at the Castle: Young star's heel turn continues to be teased, New storyline to result in title change after over a year?

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE Subtly told us on RAW before Clash at the Castle 2022. Unfortunately, the episode arguably did not live up to the hype.

The flow and consistency of the past month seemingly weren't present and only six matches (as of writing) have been announced for Clash at the Castle 2022.

Perhaps the fact that stars like Bobby Lashley and Ronda Rousey aren't on the card has left a lot to be desired, but we will see, and we can only hope that Lashley has an impromptu match announced for the show.

Either way, let's look at what WWE subtly told us on RAW before Clash at the Castle.

#5. The Dominik heel turn tease isn't over just yet

The opening match on RAW saw AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler lose to the team of Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Edge would come out, as would the Mysterios, and while they managed to get rid of Priest and Balor, Dominik Mysterio had a tense confrontation with Rhea Ripley.

The Australian star stood there as she knew Dominik wouldn't strike her. Ultimately, Priest and Balor had to physically pull her out of the ring. Later on, when it was announced that Edge and Rey Mysterio would reunite to face Balor and Priest at Clash at the Castle.

Dominik questioned his father, who said that he needed somebody experienced but still wanted to have him by his side in the ring. This was a big tease for a heel turn, something we could potentially see as soon as Saturday.

#4. What is looming with the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn story?

Perhaps one of the best parts of RAW was the interaction between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens confronted The Bloodline and The Honorary Uce, leading to a match between him and Jey Uso.

It was an excellent bout where we saw a developing story when Sami Zayn was reluctant to hit Kevin Owens with the steel chair in hand. While Jimmy Uso was furious about it, it eventually led to the stunner on Jey Uso and the subsequent finish.

It's seemingly clear that Zayn's time with The Bloodline isn't going to last for long. This seems like a slow-burning build-up to a reunion between Owens and Zayn, which could lead to them dethroning The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

#3. WWE is using the Seth Rollins-Riddle feud on RAW to push the envelope

Another positive aspect of RAW this week was the intense interview between Seth Rollins and Riddle. For one, Riddle is now officially Matt Riddle again. It was WWE's way of subtly (or not so subtly) pushing the envelope with the intensity of the feud.

The Visionary taking a shot at The Original Bro, his divorce, and his wife taking his kids was a big way of signaling a move towards edgier content while remaining PG. We look forward to their match at Clash at the Castle with eager anticipation.

#2. What is WWE planning with The Miz and Dexter Lumis story?

We were a little mixed with how we felt about the fallout from The Miz's kidnapping last week. The A-Lister refused to even talk about it due to the trauma that he faced, which did make sense, although it felt like it disrupted the continuity of the storyline.

Lumis, however, was on top of his game. He has been one of the most entertaining stars in WWE this past month. He made the crowd stand up when he appeared during The Miz's match against Bobby Lashley on RAW, and he would be spotted in the back of his car as The Miz left the arena in a hurry.

There seems to be no rush in the build-up to this match, but WWE seems content in just letting the story play out on RAW.

#1. What is the fate of the new Women's Tag Team Champions?

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to become the new women's tag team champions. After 101 days of the titles being vacant, the promotion crowned new champions on the latest episode of RAW.

However, the question that arises is how long will it last? As per the latest reports, we could see Sasha Banks and Naomi returning soon, which could mean that the new tag team champions may not get to enjoy their reign for long.

However, this was WWE's way of rewarding two hard-working superstars and letting them have their moment, and fans will hope that they will have an excellent reign.

It was also a subtle way of saying that Bayley's team is perhaps likely to defeat Bianca Belair's team at Clash at the Castle this weekend.

What is your take on the latest episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

