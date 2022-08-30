Huge update on Sasha Banks and Naomi ahead of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly backstage for WWE RAW.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of WWE during the May 16th edition of RAW, reportedly leaving their tag titles on the desk of former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Both Naomi and Sasha were scheduled to enter into singles storylines against the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions heading into the Hell in the Cell premium live event.

After the champions walked out, a tournament was announced for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. The tournament only recently got underway with the finals scheduled for tonight. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW to determine the new champions.

Xero News is now reporting that Sasha and Naomi are backstage at tonight's RAW as well as several NXT stars. It should be noted that this report hasn't yet been confirmed by other sources as of this writing.

"Sasha and Naomi are backstage as per earlier report. Still no word on if Hunter will do tonight or clash. Also advised there is several NXT stars backstage but again not sure what for and if will appear," wrote Xero News on Twitter.

Xero News @NewsXero Sasha and Naomi are backstage as per earlier report.



Still no word on if Hunter will do tonight or clash.



Also advised there is several NXT stars backstage but again not sure what for and if will appear. Sasha and Naomi are backstage as per earlier report.Still no word on if Hunter will do tonight or clash.Also advised there is several NXT stars backstage but again not sure what for and if will appear.

Charlotte Flair can't imagine not wrestling Sasha Banks again in WWE

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Stone Cold Steve Austin on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions. She was asked her thoughts on the situation and gave an intriguing response.

The 36-year-old claimed that she could not imagine never getting the chance to face Sasha again in a WWE ring. The Queen noted that she hasn't been around the company as of late and is unaware of what led to Sasha and Naomi walking out of the promotion:

"One, I haven't been there, because I left after (WrestleMania) Backlash. I know what it's like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. I don't know what happened. What I can say is, I can't imagine never wrestling Sasha again."

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 charlotte flair on sasha & naomi walking out, such a great answer. charlotte flair on sasha & naomi walking out, such a great answer. 💜 https://t.co/vpTN0S0bpT

It will be interesting to see if Sasha and Naomi make their returns tonight as the real Women's Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks & Naomi appear on tonight's RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out six WWE Superstars who walked out:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell