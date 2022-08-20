Top WWE Superstar says she "can't imagine never wrestling" Sasha Banks again

The Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair, has finally made her position clear on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation. The future Hall of Famer simply cannot imagine "not wrestling" either woman ever again.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen in WWE since before the May 16th edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo reportedly "walked out", due to creative differences and frustration over the booking plans for their championship title reign.

During a conversation with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, Charlotte Flair was asked for her thoughts on the situation. Flair noted that she couldn't speak too much about it, as she was not there. However, she did note that she couldn't imagine "not wrestling" Sasha Banks. Describing Banks as her "Ricky Steamboat".

"One, I haven't been there, because I left after (WrestleMania) Backlash. I know what it's like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. I don't know what happened. What I can say is, I can't imagine never wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize. We started together. She's my Ricky Steamboat, my dad always tells her that. With Trin [Naomi], we just had a hell of a match on SmackDown and I'm like, 'Oh, there is unfinished business there'," -Charlotte Flair. (Fightful H/T)

Flair has not been seen on WWE television since the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. It was there that she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. She's used her time off from TV to marry current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

What is Sasha Banks and Naomi's current WWE Status?

According to the latest reports on the matter, Sasha Banks and Naomi are supposedly scheduled to return to WWE TV following the conclusion of the Women's Tag Team Tournament; which many fans suspect will be at the Clash at the Castle event.

Banks and Naomi were recently asked about their WWE status at the premiere of She-Hulk. Both declined to respond to reporters.

Many have suggested that Banks and Naomi's return to WWE will be directly due to Triple H becoming the head of WWE Creative. Following the departure of the former CEO and Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon.

