Sasha Banks sends a bold 3-word message ahead of rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks recently shared an interesting message via her official Instagram handle.

Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE since they walked out of RAW a few months ago. With Triple H now at the helm of creative, rumors are running rampant regarding a possible return to WWE. The Boss has also been active on social media these past few days.

Her latest Instagram post features an edited graphic of her. The former RAW Women's Champion wrote the following in the caption to her post:

"She will rise 🥀🌹"

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Banks could make her way back to WWE somewhere down the line. In her post, she wrote that she would rise, in what could be a hint that Banks' WWE return is imminent.

Sasha Banks has been very active outside WWE

Banks has been making headlines one after the other lately. She recently attended the She-Hulk premiere with Naomi and seemed incredibly happy. Shortly after, Banks sent a 'Hi' to 'The Avengers' actor Mark Ruffalo on Twitter.

A short while later, Banks shared some unfortunate news with her fans on Instagram. She shared a security cam footage that showed an unidentified figure breaking into her car and stealing her stuff in broad daylight.

Over the past decade or so, Banks has carved a Hall of Fame-worthy career as a WWE Superstar. Banks is a multi-time women's champion and boasts a massive and dedicated fan base across top social media handles.

It goes without saying that Sasha Banks will receive a massive pop from the WWE Universe if she shows up once again. Triple H has been a big fan of The Boss for a long time and wouldn't want to lose an incredibly talented star like her.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make her big return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy