Sasha Banks and Naomi were unresponsive when questioned about their potential WWE return

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi ignored an interviewer's question regarding their WWE return.

Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16th episode of WWE RAW and vacated their Women's Tag Team title. It was reported that the duo were unhappy with how they were treated and with the creative's decision regarding their match bookings. Banks and Naomi's first appearance since their walkout was at C2E2 on August 06th.

The former tag team champions made an appearance at the She-Hulk premiere event. Their arrival caught the eye of reporters. A fan shared a video on Twitter of one reporter asking them about their return to WWE. The two refused to answer the question and ignored the reporter. Naomi laughed it off while the Boss was completely silent.

"“You think you’re gonna come back to the WWE?” Man thought he was gonna get the scoops from Sasha Banks and Naomi," Saul Badman tweeted.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG



Man thought he was gonna get the scoops from Sasha Banks and Naomi 🤣🤣 “You think you’re gonna come back to the WWE?”Man thought he was gonna get the scoops from Sasha Banks and Naomi🤣🤣 “You think you’re gonna come back to the WWE?”Man thought he was gonna get the scoops from Sasha Banks and Naomi 😭😭😭😭😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/Zk863oUKfu

Fans react to Sasha Banks and Naomi ignoring the question

Fans have been speculating that the duo will make a return to the company ever since Triple H took over. With that being said, people also respect their decision to stay away from the company. Of course, the two did get some heat from fans, but the majority showed their love and support for the former tag champions.

When the aforementioned video landed on the internet, fans had mixed reactions to it.

The majority of fans appreciated Naomi's response to the question.

Ring the Belle 디에쓰🔔 @ringthebelleds she’s too nice she felt bad ignoring the paparazzi you can tell @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is so niceshe’s too nice she felt bad ignoring the paparazzi you can tell @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is so nice😭😭she’s too nice she felt bad ignoring the paparazzi you can tell

Some fans had the exact opposite reaction towards the Boss.

Remedydope @remedydope105 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is the real one, she's always smiling down to earth and easy going. Naomi and Sasha are like oil and milk, complete opposite of each other. Lessons to learn here. @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is the real one, she's always smiling down to earth and easy going. Naomi and Sasha are like oil and milk, complete opposite of each other. Lessons to learn here.

RING SPAN @ring_span @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is so obviously far more down to Earth and approachable than the snotty diva who believes her own hype walking next to her. @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi is so obviously far more down to Earth and approachable than the snotty diva who believes her own hype walking next to her.

Most fans pointed out that, if they are indeed returning, both women would not be spoiling their return.

Legit_Boss36 @SashaMania36 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Why would she reveal when she's going to come back to WWE? Obviously she wants it to be a surprise. @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Why would she reveal when she's going to come back to WWE? Obviously she wants it to be a surprise.

Kenny Dupree @kendup1 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG @BOSSYEAR2022 If Mercedes doesn’t want anyone to know something, u won’t know it...hell, no one can confirm rather she’s been released or not, it’s only speculation w/her...love her for always keeping things close to the chest @THENEXTBlGTHlNG @BOSSYEAR2022 If Mercedes doesn’t want anyone to know something, u won’t know it...hell, no one can confirm rather she’s been released or not, it’s only speculation w/her...love her for always keeping things close to the chest💯🐐

At the same time, fans still do have hope that they will return to the company.

Legit_Boss36 @SashaMania36 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG They're going to get a huge pop when they eventually return to WWE. @THENEXTBlGTHlNG They're going to get a huge pop when they eventually return to WWE.

sashabanks @sashabanksG @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi smile when they asked kinda tells me that they maybe are hopeful it give me hope @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Naomi smile when they asked kinda tells me that they maybe are hopeful it give me hope

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will be returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali