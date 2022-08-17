Sasha Banks and Naomi were unresponsive when questioned about their potential WWE return

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi ignored an interviewer's question regarding their WWE return.
Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16th episode of WWE RAW and vacated their Women's Tag Team title. It was reported that the duo were unhappy with how they were treated and with the creative's decision regarding their match bookings. Banks and Naomi's first appearance since their walkout was at C2E2 on August 06th.
The former tag team champions made an appearance at the She-Hulk premiere event. Their arrival caught the eye of reporters. A fan shared a video on Twitter of one reporter asking them about their return to WWE. The two refused to answer the question and ignored the reporter. Naomi laughed it off while the Boss was completely silent.
"“You think you’re gonna come back to the WWE?” Man thought he was gonna get the scoops from Sasha Banks and Naomi," Saul Badman tweeted.
Fans react to Sasha Banks and Naomi ignoring the question
Fans have been speculating that the duo will make a return to the company ever since Triple H took over. With that being said, people also respect their decision to stay away from the company. Of course, the two did get some heat from fans, but the majority showed their love and support for the former tag champions.
When the aforementioned video landed on the internet, fans had mixed reactions to it.
The majority of fans appreciated Naomi's response to the question.
Some fans had the exact opposite reaction towards the Boss.
Most fans pointed out that, if they are indeed returning, both women would not be spoiling their return.
At the same time, fans still do have hope that they will return to the company.
Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will be returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
