Former champion gets his first name back in interview with Corey Graves

Former United States Champion Riddle got his first name back on WWE programming during an interview with Corey Graves, where he was addressed as Matt Riddle.

Graves was the mediator during a highly tense segment on RAW between Seth Rollins and Riddle ahead of their big match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Based on the graphic and what Corey Graves called him, Riddle is now officially Matt Riddle again.

This came at the start of what turned out to be a tense segment between the two rivals. Ahead of their match in Cardiff, the two took personal shots at each other, with Riddle calling Becky Lynch the "man" of the marriage.

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle!@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/CxYWydFBxr

Before the interview, the two were spotted brawling outside the arena in what was captured on a phone camera. Jamie Noble and multiple referees tried to separate them.

Post-interview, after the cameras seemingly went off on RAW, Rollins was seen taking a shot at Riddle by telling him not to bring up his family. The Visionary reminded the former US Champion that he doesn't have one because his wife divorced him.

Corey Graves tried to keep the peace between the two men, but it seems that their rivalry can only be settled in the ring now. It remains to be seen how the two men will fare against each other at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

What do you make of Riddle getting his first name back? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Shocking WWE betrayals that stunned us

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha