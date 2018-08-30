ALL-IN News: Top name for ALL-IN suffering from flu; Will they miss big event?

Could a top star be forced to pull out of All In because of illness?

What's the story?

It's ALL-IN week which means we're gearing up towards the biggest independent wrestling event this side of ever. However, one of the show's top names, one half of the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson, has come down with a severe flu virus days before the event, making him a doubt to wrestle at the event.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks and Cody (formerly Cody Rhodes of WWE) are the driving force behind the indy wrestling phenomenon that is ALL-IN after Cody accepted a bet from Dave Meltzer that he couldn't sell out a 10,000 seater arena (spoilers: they did)

The Young Bucks are slated to be teaming up with Kota Ibushi as the Golden Elite to take on Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bandido is what is sure to be a stupendous match.

The heart of the matter

However there's a small chance Nick Jackson will be too ill to compete following the news that the NJPW and ROH star is suffering from a severe flu virus mere days before the match is set to take place

Full blown flu for the last 24 hours. That 12 hours of travel home was the worst of my life. BTE might be delayed this week 😥I’ll keep you updated. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 27, 2018

Send them prayers to @NickJacksonYB ❤️



Dude is fighting a major virus — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 27, 2018

No further update has been provided so it's unclear yet if Nick Jackson will have to pull out of the event or whether or not he'll be fine to compete. I can be absolutely sure that he'll be doing everything possible to take part in the match but until we get an official update it's up in the air.

What's next?

There is already speculation on the internet that Kenny Omega will pull double duty and replace Nick in the match. However, one of the more out there rumors is that ex-WWE Superstar Neville will take part in the match instead.

Whilst I'm sure people would be happy with either of those options, I'm sure you'll all agree that we'd be happier if Nick Jackson gets over his flu and is able to take part! So, get well soon Nick!

Are you excited for All-In? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!