Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and co. have certainly put together a very impressive card for their first ever,inaugural All In event which featured some of the best wrestlers on the planet representing companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and even CMLL as well.

The All In card featured a total of 11 matches, pre-show included and had three major main events of the evening, featuring Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks and more.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes also challenged for the NWA World Title, whereas, the ROH World Title was also defended.

#1. The Briscoe Brothers vs Socal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpion Sky)- Zero Hour Pre-Show

We kick things off with the first match of the evening and its a tag bout between two of Ring of Honor's top teams, as current ROH Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe went head-to-head in a non-title bout against SCU.

The duo of Kazarian and Sky were super over with the crowd right from the get-go and The Briscoes also managed to attract a solid amount of heel heat, as we kicked things off with Kazarian and Jay battling in the ring.

SCU initially started off the match in a tremendously fast pace, but The Briscoes managed to drag themselves back into the contest and countered most of SCU's moves. Just as when it seemed like The Briscoes were on the verge of sealing a huge win via The Doomsday Device, Kazarian caught Mark in mid-air and allowed Sky to hit Jay with a running, only for the former to pin Mark Briscoe for the win.

SCU Defeated The Briscoe Brothers in the Opener of #ALLIN #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/isf5l4p2Ou — Dispatch Podcast (@DispatchPod) September 1, 2018

Result: SCU defeated The Briscoes

#2. Over Budget Battle Royal

Several top superstars from Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and all over the Independent circuit competed in this Battle Royal, as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray started off things by putting Chico El Luchador through a table. The likes of Brian Cage, Moose, WWE legends Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gunn, and Hurricane Helms as well.

Throughout the match, almost every single competitor had their moments, most notably the likes of Best Friends, Cheeseburger, Jordynne Grace, and even Jimmy Jacobs.

In the closing stages of the contest, Bully Ray eliminated Colt Cabana in what seemed like the final elimination of the match, only for Chico El Luchador to make his way back into the match and eliminate Bully. Chico then took off his mask and revealed himself to be none other than Flip Gordon, who finally made his way to All In and also challenged for the ROH World Title.

STUNNING turn of events in Chicagoland tonight as @TheFlipGordon has run off with @ChicoElLuchador's gear to crash #ALLIN! #ZEROHOUR pic.twitter.com/ANaGUI1pdz — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 1, 2018

Result: Flip Gordon eliminated Bully Ray last to win the Battle Royal

