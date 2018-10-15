×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best And Worst of Bound For Glory

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    15 Oct 2018, 09:17 IST

A brand new Impact Wrestling champion was crowned as Bound For Glory
A brand new Impact Wrestling champion was crowned as Bound For Glory

I would have to say that Bound For Glory was a pretty good show overall. It was not as good as Slammiversary, but may have been as good as Redemption was, when Impact Wrestling began its great turnaround. The brand is a great alternative in a marketplace that is dominated by WWE. And they proved so with a great show tonight.

In this article, I shall list down the best and worst from this pay-per-view. Yes, as good as the show was, it certainly was not without its fair share of faults. I could even say that fans expected a better show than they eventually received.

Here is my analysis of what went down in New York City. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought about the show as well.

I would love to hear your views and thoughts about Bound For Glory.

#1 Best: New Champion

Neither Austin Aries nor Johnny Impact is a young man anymore. However, when they stepped into the ring to perform at the biggest show of the year for Impact Wrestling, they left it all in the ring. I daresay that Aries was a great Champion, segueing from a babyface to a heel character almost seamlessly during his tenure. However, it felt like it was time for a change, and Johnny Impact is your brand new Champion of the world right now.

I loved how both men had made the war personal leading up to the match. From Twitter to press conferences, both men blurred the line between reality and professional wrestling, leading to a big fight feel. The crowd was hot for both men.

Some of the stuff that Impact did in the ring was incredible. I did not know it was humanly possible to perform such feats.

As for Aries, the dive on to Taya Valkyrie was a great heat spot.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling LAX Austin Aries James Ellsworth Impact Wrestling Results
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Impact Wrestling News: LAX reveal their future goals and...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: LAX speak about facing The Young Bucks on the...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan discusses...
RELATED STORY
ROH/Impact Wrestling: Huge tag team match confirmed for...
RELATED STORY
ROH/Impact News: ROH and Impact Wrestling Go To War on...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Bound For Glory Has Officially...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho "tentatively" on the...
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WCW Champion David Arquette praised by...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact News: David Arquette to make Impact Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us