Best And Worst of Bound For Glory

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 2.45K // 15 Oct 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A brand new Impact Wrestling champion was crowned as Bound For Glory

I would have to say that Bound For Glory was a pretty good show overall. It was not as good as Slammiversary, but may have been as good as Redemption was, when Impact Wrestling began its great turnaround. The brand is a great alternative in a marketplace that is dominated by WWE. And they proved so with a great show tonight.

In this article, I shall list down the best and worst from this pay-per-view. Yes, as good as the show was, it certainly was not without its fair share of faults. I could even say that fans expected a better show than they eventually received.

Here is my analysis of what went down in New York City. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought about the show as well.

I would love to hear your views and thoughts about Bound For Glory.

#1 Best: New Champion

Neither Austin Aries nor Johnny Impact is a young man anymore. However, when they stepped into the ring to perform at the biggest show of the year for Impact Wrestling, they left it all in the ring. I daresay that Aries was a great Champion, segueing from a babyface to a heel character almost seamlessly during his tenure. However, it felt like it was time for a change, and Johnny Impact is your brand new Champion of the world right now.

I loved how both men had made the war personal leading up to the match. From Twitter to press conferences, both men blurred the line between reality and professional wrestling, leading to a big fight feel. The crowd was hot for both men.

Some of the stuff that Impact did in the ring was incredible. I did not know it was humanly possible to perform such feats.

As for Aries, the dive on to Taya Valkyrie was a great heat spot.

1 / 7 NEXT