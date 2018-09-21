Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Interview: Ortiz and Homicide continue bitter 'LAX Vs. OGz' feud in explosive Impact interview

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
215   //    21 Sep 2018, 02:20 IST

The rivalry between LAX and the OGz spills over to Impact Wrestling's weekly media conference
The rivalry between LAX and the OGz spills over to Impact Wrestling's weekly media conference

LAX has been at the centre of TNA and Impact Wrestling for a long, long time, with people growing up to 'OGz' Homicide and Hernandez in the tag-team division. Now there are new boys on the block with Ortiz and Santana owning Impact's tag-team division as the Impact World Tag Team Champions.

Now the two teams, the LAX of old and the LAX we see today are at the centre of Impact Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view Bound for Glory. The four men find themselves on opposite sides of a literal gang war led by Konnan and Eddie 'King' Kingston and will battle for supremacy at Bound for Glory.

I managed to chat to Homicide from the OGz and Ortiz from LAX as part of Impact Wrestling's new live 'Press Pass' Podcast where the pair discussed the animosity between them, their upcoming and incredibly important Bound for Glory Match and whether or not they think they're the best tag-team in the world.

Here are some of their answers to the other questions, and what they had to say to mine!

Sean Ross Sapp (Fightful.com): We've seen Diamante in and out of LAX and the connection there. If each of you could expand LAX, or the OGz, from the female perspective, who would you pick?

Diamante has been in and out of LAX but which other females would Ortiz or Homicide have in the team?
Diamante has been in and out of LAX but which other females would Ortiz or Homicide have in the team?

Homicide: Diamante be my number one, she's the craziest one, she's the top girl on the team out there. We go to a club and somebody's talking to us she tell us you talking to much, she's going to punch somebody out. I'll be honest I don't even know what side she's on, hopefully it's the OGz' side if she's smart!

When it comes to girls man, this is my girl, she's a legend in the streets. Her name is Mercedes Martinez. She's awesome, to me she's a legend.

Ortiz: Oh yeah Diamante all the way! I would have to agree.. (inaudible).. She's a true veteran of the game.

Sean Ross Sapp: Josh which female do you want in the broadcast booth with you?

Josh Mathews: Not in the broadcast booth but what Homicide said there about Mercedes Martinez. My wife just had a match with her and I thought Mercedes broke her neck. So, very dangerous inside the ring but very technically sound as well. I'd love to see that at Impact

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling LAX SK WWE Exclusive
Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
Impact Wrestling News: Two major matches announced for...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: LAX reveal their future goals and...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling vs The UK (September 9th, 2018) -...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan discusses...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Vs UK Results (9th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
9 Dream WWE Vs. Impact Wrestling Matches We Could See...
RELATED STORY
Wrestling MediaCon 2018: My experience of the UK's...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Slammiversary XVI
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us