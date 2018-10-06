Exclusive: Moose on thinking he's a 'Walking Legend' and the best big man in wrestling; Thoughts on Chris Jericho to Impact Wrestling

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive

Moose reveals he has no plans to win the Impact World Title

Moose shocked the Impact Wrestling crowd when he turned on Eddie Edwards and aligned himself with Austin Aries and Killer Kross. It was a shocking betrayal from someone who has long been considered Mr. Impact Wrestling.

After this moment, I was given the opportunity to sit down with Moose and discuss his actions and evident heel turn in an attempt to get to the bottom of his despicable actions, try to get some justification for why he betrayed his friend and force him to answer what he, along with Austin Aries and Killer Kross, had planned for Impact Wrestling.

Moose also gave me the pleasure of being my first interview with a wrestler where the wrestler remained completely in character. As you'll see this was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be as Moose's new attitude and direction made him an incredibly difficult person to interview, although it definitely made him come across as a bad dude, which I guess was the point!

Moose, Austin Aries and Killer Kross are a power stable in Impact Wrestling

Do you think that aligning with Aries and Killer Kross has allowed you to do something we've not really seen from you at Impact? Usually, you've been the popular guy, the crowd favourite. Is this a different side of you we're getting to see?

Moose: Some might say it's a different side of me, I think I'm still the same guy, I still have the same goals that I've had ever since I've been at Impact which is to be the best, but now I'm just choosing a different way to get to that goal. Being the crowd favourite hadn't gotten me anything. So let's see what this new venture does.

Is one of your goals to win the Impact World Title at some point in the future?

Moose: That's always a goal, but I feel like we have a good champion right now with Aries. I don't think that a title right now at this point in my career will do anything for me, I am a Walking Legend. I don't think that me holding the Impact World Title does anything for me right now. We have a good champion in Austin, and it's his boat. If it's ever my time to have it then I hope to do good by it but I think we have a good champion right now and that's all we need.

Legend Counter: One

Would you like to wrestle [Aries] for the title at some point in the future?

Moose: I don't know if that's needed. I don't know if you're trying to create conflict between us because that's not going to happen. We have a good champion in Austin Aries. He is the best wrestler in the world, I am the best big, big man in the world and we have the certified assassin. I mean, what trio is better than the one I've just mentioned?

I can't think of one off of the top of my head but I am looking forward to see what the three of you can do? What would you like to do at Impact as a trio? Just stay on top and kind of dominate?

Moose: That's the goal. People are saying 'why did you turn bad'? I didn't turn bad. You can't mention one bad thing I've done, you can't say that. I feel like we are three men that have he same goal and the same motivation, and I feel like us three combined are going to make Impact a better TV show and draw ratings and we're going to dominate.

Next: Moose talks about making Impact Wrestling better, his thoughts on Scarlett Bordeaux and, of course, refers to himself as a legend some more!

