Exclusive: Scarlett Bordeaux Admits Her Character Is a Women's Revolution Parody

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 391 // 12 Sep 2018, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bordeaux did not hold back during a recent media teleconference

Ever since she made her debut on Impact Wrestling, Scarlett Bordeaux has been setting the world on fire with her unforgettable look and impressive promos. In an age, where women's wrestling focuses more on the in-ring product, her character is a throwback to the time when 'divas' reigned supreme.

And yet, she will not be hot-shamed, she admits. I caught up with her and Josh Mathews during this week's Impact media teleconference. Find out about the woman who skipped her prom to attend a professional wrestling show!

In your first Impact Wrestling promo, you mentioned a 'revolution'. Is your character a parody of the movement that's happening around the world right now, in women's wrestling?

Bordeaux: 100%. Yes, absolutely. Because it's just so over-corrected, in my opinion. Everyone's so offended and careful about everything. Even when I was dressing sexy, they were all like, 'Oh no. You're objectifying'. No! It's my choice to dress sexy. And I can still demand respect. I can say what I want and dress how I want.

The thing about wrestling, in my opinion, is that they say it's an art form. Until it's abstract. And then people lose their minds. If it's something different from what they want. So, I'm just having fun and being me.

Tell me about performing in India

Bordeaux: I was there with Katie Forbes and Jayme Jameson. There were also Indian girl trainees. But it was the three of us who were the main clique for The Great Khali's company. We wrestled in front of 70000 people the first day. And then the next day, 50000 people? The crowd was insane.

A lot of people had never seen wrestling before, so they were extremely excited. It was probably one of my favourite trips.

Josh, you were aligned with Matt Sydal when he was Grand Champion. What brought your association to an end?

Matthews: I don't even remember us being together. Somebody tweeted about it the other day and I didn't know if that happened.

No, I'm joking. Certain things happened. JB left and the plans for commentary changed. The Josh Mathews character couldn't be explored any further. I liked it. It was an extension of something new that I hadn't tried before in my career.

But ultimately, I'm much more comfortable sitting behind the desk and calling the shows and trying to convey how special our talent are to the people watching on TV.

Catch Scarlett Bordeaux on Impact Wrestling every week, only on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com