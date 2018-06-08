Exclusive: SK chats to Josh Mathews and Alisha Edwards

Impact Wrestling are back on the map, and we had the opportunity to talk to Josh Mathews and Alisha Edwards.

Source: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling continues to go from strength to strength with each and every passing week as they prove why they're once again one of the growing forces in professional wrestling. We here at Sportskeeda were able to take part in their recent teleconference call, where we spoke to Alisha Edwards and Josh Mathews.

SK: You’ve been wrestling for well over a decade now. What has been the key to your longevity and your ability to remain at the top of your game?

AE: Consistency. I’ve just got to make sure I go inside the ring and do what I do each time and get better. I’ve been pretty good at knowing that I need to be proactive, and making sure that I bring my knowledge and my experience [to the ring]. It’s been really helpful to have Madison and Gail, and the new girls coming along. They’re the ones that are getting there now, and it was different when I came along.

SK: Are there any rising stars in Impact Wrestling that you think are really going to reach that next level in the second half of 2018?

JM: I think you can look at athletes like Brian Cage, who arguably came in with some name value, and I think we’ve increased that. Desmond Xavier is someone who I would buy stock in; Su Yung has also done an incredible job and she’s already won the Knockout’s Championship. You have other knockouts like Tessa Blanchard who is just starting in Impact, Kiera Hogan is very young; Tessa and Kiera are both on their way up. I think having someone like Madison Rayne come back, and be involved in the stories and the experience she brings [is good], and then she takes that experience and she goes back to Ring of Honor or somewhere else and then comes back. I like that.

I’ve also always liked Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards. I wrote a story three and a half years ago about how Eddie Edwards should win the World Championship, and then a few months later he won the World Championship. Those are the kind of people you can point to and say okay, these are our guys. I mean Moose for example, he’s another one who can just flat out go inside the ring. I think we have a great roster, and these guys have the opportunity to take the ball and run with it the best they can.