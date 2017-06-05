From the WWE Rumor Mill: Cover Superstar of WWE 2K18 video game possibly leaked

Unlikely WWE Superstar to be featured on the cover of WWE 2K18.

WWE 2K18 will be released later this year.

What’s the story?

The Cover Superstar of the WWE 2K18 video game may have possibly been leaked.

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, ‘The Kingslayer’ Seth Rollins may feature on the cover of the much-awaited video game, with the date for its release set later this year. This is according to Reddit user Mad Dog Managoff who has correctly predicted several WWE happenings in the past.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE has partnered with several popular video game developers such as THQ and 2K among others.

WWE’s primary video games that have been specifically marketed as the WWE 2K series since 2014 are usually available on the PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360 and Xbox One platforms.

The heart of the matter

Mad Dog Managoff has said that Seth Rollins will grace the Cover of the WWE 2K18 video game which will be released later this year.

The exact date of the release of WWE 2K18 hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, with rumours rife that the much-awaited video game will honour in mid-to-late October.

The possibility of WWE choosing a young Superstar such as Seth Rollins to be on the cover of its biggest annual video game is being heralded as a huge step toward progress by fans and critics alike, owing to the fact that the promotion usually opts for established veterans or part-timers such as Brock Lesnar to feature on the video game’s cover.

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 is likely to be released in mid-to-late October. Further details of the wildly popular video game will be revealed in the days to come.

Author’s take

The WWE 2K video games have been a huge hit among professional wrestling fans. As for Seth Rollins potentially appearing on the cover of 2K18, I, for one, am excited to see the talented Superstar attain such an honour.

