Impact Wrestling News: Big Name Announced for Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.25K // 21 Sep 2018, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sending out our congratulations to 'the monster' Abyss

What's the story?

The news is now official. 'The monster' Abyss, one of the mainstays of Impact Wrestling/TNA has been announced for the 2018 class of the official Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

⚡️ “@TherealAbyss Was Announced For The IMPACT Hall Of Fame On IMPACT!”https://t.co/JSsoNgssEG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 21, 2018

I’m absolutely over whelmed with the response to my upcoming @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame induction. Thank you ALL for your messages. This is one of the highlights of my career. I’m over come with emotion. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. This is for all of YOU!! — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) September 21, 2018

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send out our congratulations and best wishes to Abyss on this highly prestigious achievement. Several other members of the sports entertainment fraternity also sent out their congratulations on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Abyss is one of the men who put Impact Wrestling on the map, having been associated with the company since 2002. He is a Grand Slam champion which makes him the biggest man to ever hold the X Division Championship in the company's illustrious history.

He has also wrestled as Joseph Park, as recently as last year. Not long ago, Abyss was a part of the faction, Decay, where he showed a different side of his persona. He is a man who has done it all, and a deserved member of the Hall of Fame class of 2018.

The heart of the matter

The TNA Hall of Fame is a prestigious institution, honouring the men and women who built the company with their prowess in the wrestling ring. Last year, due to the uncertainty surrounding the stability of the company, there was no Hall of Fame inductee.

Sting was the first man to be inducted in 2012, and Gail Kim was the previous inductee in the year 2016. Abyss joins some huge names like Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett and legendary referee Earl Hebner. The official ceremony will take place on the eve of Bound for Glory, next month.

What's next?

Abyss may have taken many bumps and bruises but he's still very much an active wrestler. He wrestled Kongo Kong as recently as this year and even put the 'new monster' over. It will be fun to see him have another run in the company.

Do you think Abyss is deserving of the honour? Let us know in the comments below.