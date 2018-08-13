Impact Wrestling News: Big title change at Toronto Tapings (Spoiler)

Tessa Blanchard is now your Impact Knockouts Champion

What's the story?

If you would like to avoid spoilers, I recommend that you skip this article and read one of the other fantastic write-ups on Sportskeeda. For everyone else, say hi to your brand new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion- Tessa Blanchard.

Thank you to NoDQ for the heads up. Blanchard defeated both Allie and Su Yung to claim the top prize in the Knockouts Division.

In case you didn't know...

Tessa Blanchard is an independent superstar who's been taking the world of professional wrestling by storm. She is a third generation athlete, daughter of Tully Blanchard and granddaughter of Joe Blanchard.

She is also the stepdaughter of Magnum TA. Needless to say, Blanchard has professional wrestling in her blood and has been the talk of the entire fraternity. You may remember her from her stint in the Mae Young Classic as well.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Tessa Blanchard arrived at Impact Wrestling during Redemption, she has been pushed heavily to a prominent role among the Knockouts. She has earned her way to the title as a vicious heel, picking up a victory over the very popular Allie at Slammiversary XVI recently.

This time, she won a Triple Threat contest to establish herself as the biggest superstar of this division. She has been a prominent player in Impact Wrestling changing its fortunes and winning over fans with some fantastic professional wrestling. The one thing that one should note about her, is that she is only 23 years of age.

What's next?

Because I am writing this article without the benefit of knowing the ongoing storyline, I must confess it is difficult to predict what's next. Expect her to have a strong showing at the recently announced Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. Tessa Blanchard should be the face of the Knockouts Division, going forward.

Do you think Tessa Blanchard can become the best female wrestler in the whole world? Let us know in the comments.

