Impact Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar to debut for Impact next week (Spoiler)

Can the superstar reinvent himself in Impact Wrestling?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 22 Jun 2018, 11:57 IST

This is truly big news for Impact Wrestling!

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling has had many changes in regime over the past few months. The latest regime of Ed Nordholm, Scott D'Amore and Don Callis seems to be bringing about some positive changes, and the latest news is quite promising.

BREAKING: NEXT WEEK @GottaGetSwann makes his IMPACT debut as we emanate from @StClairCollege in Windsor!



Join us as we kick things up a notch with Slammiversary on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/UqZmljTooG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will make his Impact Wrestling debut next week. He will be making his debut under the same name we're familiar with because it is his real name!

In case you didn't know...

Rich Swann is a big name in the independent circuit. He was a prolific performer in NXT who went on to the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and went right up to the Quarter Finals, where he was eliminated by TJP.

He was released from WWE after a domestic violence incident. The company has a zero tolerance policy in such matters. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling has already taped the episode that will air next week, featuring Rich Swann. It will come to us from Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will feature the men and women of Impact Wrestling.

Su Yung, Rich Swann's wife is the reigning and defending Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. The couple has reconciled since Swann's arrest and seem to be stronger than they ever were. I had a chance to interact with Don Callis, Exective Vice President of Impact Wrestling, who told me that Yung was an advocate for Rich Swann coming in!

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Swann will be a part of the X-Division or the heavyweight division, going forward. Can Swann reinvent himself and achieve the same level of success in Impact Wrestling too? We will find out on next week's show, folks!

Do you think Rich Swann has a bright future in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.