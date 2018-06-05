Impact Wrestling News: The Impact Grand Championship has officially been deactivated

The company is now down to a total of four championships after the unification.

The Impact Grand Championship was created on October 2, 2016...

What's the story?

On Monday afternoon, Impact Wrestling held a teleconference in advance of one of their biggest pay per views of the year, Slammiversary. During the teleconference, the announcement to deactivate the Impact Grand Championship was made official.

In case you didn't know...

The deactivation of the Impact Grand Championship leaves four total titles within the company now. There is the Impact World Championship, Impact X-Division Championship, Impact World Tag Team Championships, and the Impact Knockouts Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Impact Grand Championship was created by former Impact Wrestling President Billy Corgan in the fall of 2016 with Aron Rex (Damien Sandow) as the first champion.

The set-up for matches for the championship was similar to boxing and mixed martial arts. There were three five-minute rounds, a 10-point must system, wins can happen anytime by pinfall or submission, and if there was no winner after three rounds, it would go to the decision of a panel of three judges.

At the beginning of 2018, Impact Wrestling did away with the judges and scoring system and made it a regular title. Austin Aries would be the last one to hold the championship.

Aries also recaptured the Impact World Championship from Pentagon Jr. last week on Impact Wrestling. The storyline of the Impact Grand Championship is that it is going to be unified with the world title.

What's next?

Slammiversary will take place from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 22nd. At the time of this writing, there are two matches officially scheduled. Austin Aries will take on Moose for the Impact World Championship and Su Yung will take on Madison Rayne for the Impact Knockouts Championship.

It's sad to see the Impact Grand Championship go because it was a great looking title, but the company didn't really need two secondary titles at this time. I can also see why the company decided to do away with it since it was the creation of Corgan, who is no longer with the company.

If the company continues to grow, I can definitely see them bringing an Impact Television Championship in the future.

Do you think Impact Wrestling's upper echelon was correct to deactivate the Impact Grand Championship? Let us know in the comments below!