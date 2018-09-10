Impact Wrestling News: Two major matches announced for Bound for Glory

Austin Aries, Moose and Killer Kross respond to Johnny Impact's Bound for Glory news

What's the story?

One of Impact Wrestling’s biggest shows, Bound for Glory, is right around the corner and recently the company announced two of their marquee matches that will be taking place on the show, including a wrestling legend returning to ring-action and the world title match involving a former WWE star.

In case you didn’t know…

Austin Aries is the current Impact World Champion and has been incredibly dominant since returning to the company. The dominance looks set to continue as he’s recently formed quite the stable with Killer Kross and Moose

LAX have also had a lot going on as the new LAX, Santana and Ortiz, led by Konnan, find themselves at odds with the OGz, who consist of King, Homicide and Hernandez. Their most recent altercation saw the OGz inadvertently run over a child.

The heart of the matter

These two story-lines have led to two huge match announcements for Bound for Glory, which is set to be a huge show for the company.

Firstly, Moose was revealing why he turned on Eddie Edwards with Aries and Killer Kross backing him up when Johnny Impact returned to confront Aries and confirm that he’ll be challenging the cocky champion for the title at Bound for Glory. The trio then attacked Johnny Impact.

As for the LAX Vs. OGz feud, The two leaders had to report to their superiors who want the feud settled once for all and have arranged for a six-person tag-team match. So, at Bound for Glory it will the OGz, King, Homicide and Hernandez Vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Konnan, with Konnan making his return to a TNA/Impact ring for the first time since 2006

What’s next

Bound for Glory is taking place on October 14th in New York and is set to be a great show if these two announced matches are anything to go by.

