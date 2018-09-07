Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest Impact Winners & Video Highlights

Jon Morrison returns to Impact with a huge announcement

Impact Wrestling has its huge Bound for Glory show coming up and this week's episode continues the march towards the company's pay-per-view with some stellar wrestling action and storyline development!

Not only did Tessa Blanchard have to defend her newly won Knockouts title against Su Yung, the lady she won it from last week. But Moose explained why he turned on Eddie Edwards and Impact World Champion Austin Aries' opponent was revealed.

Also happening on this show was Petey Williams vs Rich Swann in X Division action, more of the storyline between Joe Hendry, Grado and Katarina and Eli Drake issuing an open challenge with a surprise opponent.

I think that's all the setup we need, right? You agree... Right then, let's just jump right in shall we!

#1 Rich Swann vs Petey Williams

Two high-flyers open the show

After Rich Swann and Petey Williams make their way to the ring for the opening contest of this week's episode, fellow X Division star and former Impact Champion Matt Sydal makes his way ringside to observe the match between these two frenetic high flyers and join the commentary booth.

.@findevan is making his way to the ring to enlighten everybody on how to open their 3rd eye on commentary. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/M9PvteOLtk — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 7, 2018

As you can imagine the action between Swann and Williams is incredibly fast and exciting from the offset with both men hitting some very impressive moves throughout, although the standout has to be this 450 Splash from the apron to the outside from Swann.

Swann had Williams beat and was about to execute the final blow when Sydal distracted him with his pseudo-spiritual 'third eye' babble. This allowed Williams to nail Swann with a Canadian Destroyer for the win.

Result: Petey Williams Def. Rich Swann

It looks like we'll be getting a programme between Sydal and Swann which is sure to be very exciting!

