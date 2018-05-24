‘IMPACT Wrestling vs the UK’ crossover show announced

Impact Wrestling is making a big return and here's why you should be excited!

Press Release NEWS News 24 May 2018, 15:30 IST 753 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Impact returns to the UK after three years!

‘IMPACT Wrestling vs the UK’ crossover show announced – as IMPACT returns to Britain for first time in three years

IMPACT Wrestling President issues challenge to UK promotions

Live event will take place on Sunday September 9 in Manchester

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) from www.ringsideworld.co.uk

TORONTO | LONDON – IMPACT Wrestling will return to the UK for the first time in almost three years – putting on a special event in Manchester that will see global superstars from the North American wrestling group take on the best of the British independent wrestling scene.

IMPACT – which airs in more than 100 countries worldwide – today issued a blockbuster open challenge to any UK wrestling promotion to face them in an inter-promotional series at the event, which will take place at Wrestling MediaCon 2018 on Sunday September 9.

Tickets for ‘IMPACT Wrestling vs the UK’ live at Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will go on sale at tomorrow (Friday May 25) at 10am UK time from Ringside World at www.ringsideworld.co.uk.

Ed Nordholm, the President of IMPACT Wrestling, laid down the challenge. He said: “Since we last came to the UK almost three years ago, we have seen how much the UK wrestling scene has evolved.

We are excited to return to the UK to demonstrate that IMPACT Wrestling has the best talent anywhere in the world, so we’re issuing an open challenge to any UK promotion to bring their best wrestlers to face the very best from IMPACT Wrestling on September 9 in Manchester.

The organisers of Wrestling MediaCon 2018 said they are excited by the prospect of IMPACT Wrestling taking on a UK promotion.

There are many fantastic UK promotions out there and we are expecting a lot of interest in this challenge from IMPACT Wrestling said a Wrestling MediaCon spokesman.

“We are committed to finding the best possible competition for the stars of IMPACT Wrestling in order to showcase the UK wrestling scene in the best possible light.”

Any UK promotions interested in accepting IMPACT Wrestling’s challenge are invited to contact Wrestling MediaCon at info@wrestlingmediacon.com.

For more information, visit www.wrestlingmediacon.com and www.impactwrestling.com.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com