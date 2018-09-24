Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Fenix talks about Rey Mysterio's influence on his career and more

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 355 // 24 Sep 2018, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

Viceland recently spoke to one half of the Lucha Bros- Fenix on a variety of topics including Rey Mysterio as his idol and the significance of the mask in Lucha Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Fenix is one of the most popular luchadors in the pro-wrestling world today. Fenis shot to fame after he started appearing on Lucha Underground where he is a former Lucha Underground champion and Trios Champion.

Fenix is also a part of Impact Wrestling where he performs as a part of a tag team along with his brother Pentagon Jr.

Rey Mysterio and Fenix, both were part of the third season of Lucha Underground, however, Rey Mysterio is no longer with the promotion.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Fenix had to say about the influence of Rey Mysterio on his career:

You know, Mysterio is one of my favourite luchadors. And of course, I want to be like him. So, of course the first thing I take from him is the mask. The first time I put on my mask, it's incredible! (It's) almost like an explosion in your chest, and you feel like a superhero. That is how the people look at you, like a superhero.

He also spoke about the importance of masks in Lucha Wrestling:

"For luchadors, it's very important, because in Aztec culture, the Mexican culture, the warriors, the real warriors covered (their) faces to do war. So when lucha libre started in Mexico, people started to cover their face. So you specially design your mask, and when you make this (mask), you take a lot of pride in your mask."

(Credit to WrestlingInc.com for the quotes)

What's next?

Fenix will be seen in action on Impact Wrestling's next PPV Bound for Glory in October, and will team up with Pentagon Jr and Brian Cage to take on oVe in a 6-man tag team match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.