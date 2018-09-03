Indie News: Impact Wrestling Star legitimately threatened with a gun at AAW event in Chicago area

Sami Callihan found himself being threatened with a gun on Friday

What's the story?

Given the wrestling crowd that was drawn to the Chicago area, this weekend, All America Wrestling decided to host back to back shows at the Logan Square Arena. However, a series of events almost led to them losing the venue, and one of their wrestlers getting shot. Impact Wrestling Star, Sami Callihan was part of a match against Jimmy Jacobs at All America Wrestling's event on Friday night.

PWInsider reported that he got in an apparently non-kayfabe altercation with security which almost resulted in him getting shot.

In case you didn't know...

Friday night's event also saw a match between Brody King and ACH, which saw the former rise to the top of the hierarchy and defeat ACH for the AAW Heavyweight Championship. However, all in all, it was a bad night for AAW, as here too, their new champion suffered a concussion heading into his victory.

The match still went on for a solid 23 minutes, and was one of the best matches on the card, before Brody was declared to be the new champion.

The heart of the matter

The other notable match of the night was also what led to the chaos. Jimmy Jacobs took on Sami Callihan in a match that led to controversy. The two brawled in the crowd and ended up on the stage the venue usually uses for musical performances.

Here Callihan started to cover Jacobs in chairs, but not of the folding variety. Instead, he used the hard plastic chairs, on top of the drum riser under which Jacobs was. The management of the building lost their cool, and one person grabbed a ring mike, asking Callihan to stop breaking the venue's chairs. This ended up being booed, but the match was finished inside the ring.

After the match was over, the building management demanded that Callihan should be removed from the venue immediately, and sent out their security to do the job for them, which included off-duty police officers. Callihan was not sure if the segment was real or kayfabe, so he shoved some of the security until he apparently was told by one of them that he was packing a gun, and would shoot Callihan unless he stopped. He was immediately taken to the back and out of the arena.

The crowd completely died seeing the scene, and apparently, even the venue was debating throwing AAW out of the building, until things cooled down.

What's next?

Although AAW was allowed to continue in the venue, the events of the night could have been far more serious.

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken by either party.

