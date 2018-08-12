Interview: Josh Mathews & Tessa Blanchard Talk Impact in India, Possible Independent Signings

Tessa Blanchard is set to make a name for herself in Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard has been making waves in Impact Wrestling ever since she joined.

We had the opportunity to be a part of the Impact Wrestling press conference this past week, where we had a brief chat with both Josh Matthews and Tessa Blanchard. With Slammiversary in the books and Bound for Glory coming up, here is what they had to say.

SK: With Impact vs UK and the global expansion happening right now, do you see Impact returning to India in the near future?

Josh Mathews: I loved our trip to India, I can't wait to come back. I don't know for sure when that's going to happen. The calendar is starting to book up for the rest of the year and I know that we'd love to come back to India.

I had so much fun last time. The fun that I had, it was totally worth the 26 hours of being in the air to be with you guys and produce Impact Wrestling from Mumbai. That was so much fun.

Tessa Blanchard

SK: Who are some independent wrestlers you would like to see join the Impact roster?

Tessa Blanchard: There are a few that I'd really like to see here. There are some really talented women out there that I'd love to wrestle, especially in the platform that Impact Wrestling gives us. Women like Britt Baker, Laurel Van Ness who was formerly with Impact, Jordynne Grace there are some really good female wrestlers out there.

They're talented, they have a great look and I'd love to share the Impact ring with them because one thing they're not is Tessa Blanchard and they're no diamond and I'd love to kick their a** all over the Impact ring.

