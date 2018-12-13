MMA News: Clarification issued on Brock Lesnar's suspected involvement in USADA scandal

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 13 Dec 2018, 01:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar pictured with UFC President Dana White

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar was required to go through a series of tests as per the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) policy. Some red flags had gone off when it emerged that the number of tests taken by him, as listed on the USADA website, had decreased from six to five. However, the issue has been now resolved, which means Lesnar is in the clear.

In case you didn't know...

As we previously reported here on Sportskeeda, Lesnar was under investigation for apparently committing an anti-doping policy violation. He had tested positive for the drug hydroxy-clomiphene, which was revealed days earlier as one of the substances responsible for Jon Jones' test failure.

Lesnar was suspended on 15 December 2017 for a year, retroactive back to the date of 6 July 2017. This also caused his previous match against Mark Hunt to be overturned from a "KO" victory by Lesnar to being ruled as a "No Contest" due to the results of the testing.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Ringside News, Adam Woullard - a spokesperson for the USADA - has stated that a technical issue occurred on 15 October but has now been fixed. Because of this technical issue, the website had listed Lesnar as having taken six tests, when in fact he had taken only five.

An official statement was made by Woullard below:

“USADA updates the Athlete Test History page of the UFC/USADA website on a weekly basis. During an update on the week of October 15th, we experienced a technical issue that resulted in the information on the page being displayed incorrectly. The correct test history for the athlete is one test [that week], not two. The issue has been fixed and the testing numbers on the website are all accurate. We are still investigating the specific technical issue that led to the error.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television since Survivor Series, but is likely to be making his return before the 2019 Royal Rumble to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

Advertisement