Cody Rhodes reveals the real reason for leaving AEW

In his recently released documentary Becoming Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare shared why he left AEW and joined WWE.

AEW was established in 2019, and Cody Rhodes played an integral role in the start of the promotion, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks(Nick and Matt Jackson). With a talented roster of wrestlers and solid financial backing, AEW soon became the second-largest wrestling promotion in the US after WWE.

But, after spending almost three years with the promotion, Rhodes left the Jacksonville-based company and returned to WWE on April 2, 2022, at Wrestlemania 38. Since his exit, many fans have wondered why he left AEW, the company that he helped build

In his documentary, Rhodes said that he did not leave AEW for the money or because of the other talent, as has been reported since his exit. He left the company due to personal issues that he could not reveal. Rhodes further added that leaving AEW opened the doors to chase the biggest dream of his life and his first dream ever, i.e., becoming the WWE champion.

Since his debut at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes went on to become the top babyface in the company. He won the Royal Rumble 2023 and challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 39.

Although he could not beat Reigns at Wrestlemania, thanks to a timely interference by Solo Sikoa, he is well on his way to becoming a champion in Vince McMahon's Company.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

On the episode of RAW following Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes was supposed to team up with Brock Lesnar to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. But, the match never happened as Lesnar attacked Rhodes before it could begin. The American Nightmare and the Beast Incarnate have been embroiled in a heated rivalry since then.

The two superstars have already faced each other at two pay-per-views, Backlash and Night of Champions. While Rhodes won the contest at Backlash, Brock Lesnar came out victorious at the Night of Champions.

They are gearing up to face each other at WWE Summerslam on August 5, 2023, in a match that will, most likely, serve as the culmination of their four months long rivalry.

