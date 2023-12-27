Former WWE Superstar Miro shares heartfelt update mentioning his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana) following his birthday celebration

AEW star Miro recently sent out a heartfelt message to his wife, CJ Perry fka Lana, and his well-wishers following his birthday.

WWE released Lana from her contract in June 2021. Her last match in the company was on the May 31, 2021, episode of RAW, where she, alongside Trinity Fatu (Naomi), failed to defeat Dana Brooke and Rose. CJ Perry made her AEW in October 2023 and is currently working as a manager for Andrade El Idolo.

Taking to social media, Miro recently uploaded a glimpse of his birthday celebration, where he thanked his well-wishers for the warm birthday messages. He has also thanked his wife through the same post.

"Thank you for the birthday wishes. Thank you @thecjperry for my annual [cake emoji]," wrote Miro.

Check out CJ Perry's repost of Miro's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

CJ Perry fka Lana shared details about her recent surgery

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry fka Lana recently shared details about her finger surgery.

The current AEW star recently caught a severe infection in her middle finger. Taking to social media, she gave an update regarding the same as she mentioned how the doctors were able to drain out the infection before it could cause any further damage to her other organs and bones.

She also added that she will be on a dosage of antibiotics for some time now for her speedy recovery.

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out."

Check out Perry's post by clicking here.

It would be interesting to see if Perry would join WWE in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.