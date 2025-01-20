"I'm not being a Cody crybaby" - AEW star unhappy with WWE's recent decision on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes wasn't booked properly during a recent show. An AEW star has voiced his displeasure over WWE's recent decision involving The American Nightmare.

Jeff Jarrett is the latest to comment on Cody Rhodes' role during RAW's premiere on Netflix. The January 6, episode of the red brand premiered on Netflix. As a result, WWE planned a massive show involving some major names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and The Rock. The show produced several memorable moments. One of the moments that got fans talking was when Cody was seated as an audience member during The Final Boss' segment.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett wasn't happy about the way Cody was treated on the show and questioned if WWE would've done the same for Roman Reigns.

"In the crowd? Come on. Tell me ... Okay, I wanna make sure that I'm not being a 'Cody crybaby' here. You think under any circumstance they would've had Roman Reigns in the crowd waving? To me, the litmus test is that," Jarrett said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Stevie Richards was furious over Cody Rhodes' treatment during RAW's premiere on Netflix

Although Cody Rhodes holds the top prize in WWE, he wasn't scheduled to compete during RAW's premiere on Netflix. Instead, he was in the crowd for The Rock's promo and listened to The Great One acknowledge him. Later on in the show, The American Nightmare shared a drink with The Final Boss despite their heated rivalry last year.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star slammed the Stamford-based promotion for the way they treated Cody. He said that main roster talent shouldn't be seated in the audience.

"I was like, 'This looks like The Rock granting a wish to a sick kid live on RAW.' [...] I think everybody who's a full-time roster member should not ever sit in the crowd unless Cody was out there for the entire night which also could be distracting for the matches to get into the ring to fight Kevin Owens. But they had him out there, and then they shuffled him to the back empty seats once again, as you said, to have his music hit. Why were you even in the crowd to begin with? That just looked like a setup segment."

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble.

