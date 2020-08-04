IMPACT Wrestling had an excellent month of July with several new wrestlers debuting and others returning to the company, with several of them being former WWE Superstars. Now, it appears that IMPACT Wrestling has managed another former WWE NXT Superstar signing, having signed Kimber Lee to a long term contract in the company. First reported by Hype Magazine, the former WWE NXT Superstar, Kimber Lee, who arrived in IMPACT Wrestling prior to Slammiversary has now signed a long term deal with the company.

Before Slammivesary, IMPACT Wrestling had signed Kimber Lee to their Knockouts Division. Lee revealed in her interview with Hype Magazine, that she had learned about the new deal only two weeks ago and the exact number of years for which she has signed with the company was not mentioned.

Impact Wrestling made the announcement on Twitter.

Kimber Lee made her debut on IMPACT Wrestling back in May, where she was able to defeat Havok. At Slammiversary, Lee took part in the Gauntlet for the Gold Match which had been set to be for the #1 Contender position for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Unfortunately, she was not able to win that match, and Kylie Rae came away with the win instead. Later in the night, Deonna Purrazzo would win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Kimber Lee also worked in WWE NXT. While working for WWE, she was wrestling under the name Abbey Laith. She wrestled in WWE's first-ever Mae Young Classic, where she lost in the second round, before being released from the company in 2018.

Other than WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, Kimber Lee has had an extensive career, working for Combat Zone Wrestling, SHIMMER, Shine Wrestling, as well as Chikara.

Now, having signed a long term deal with IMPACT, her future is rather bright given her talent in the ring and her experience wrestling.