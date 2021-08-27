Is AEW Rampage live or taped? 

AEW Rampage is the newest weekly show of All Elite Wrestling, airing on Friday nights at 10 p.m. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the show on social media, with many having doubts regarding whether it is taped in advance or will air live on TNT.

The answer is that AEW Rampage will sometimes air live on Friday nights, and sometimes a taped version will be aired. For instance, AEW Rampage's first two episodes, which went down on August 13th and August 20th from Pittsburgh and Chicago, respectively, were live.

#AEW returns to the @JamesLKnightCtr in MIAMI for a two-night weekend spectacular: #AEWRampage LIVE on Friday, Oct. 15 & a special Saturday #AEWDynamite LIVE on Oct. 16. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, Aug. 27 at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/9hVXarZ5X1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

However, this week's episode was taped in advance after Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee. A similar pattern of alternating between live and taped could be followed going forward.

AEW Rampage is the fourth weekly show produced by Tony Khan's promotion, with Dynamite being their flagship program. The other two shows, AEW Dark and AEW: Dark Elevation, are YouTube exclusive programs that provide a platform for the company's rising talents.

What can fans expect from this week's AEW Rampage?

Though this week's AEW Rampage will be a taped version, fans can still look forward to a fun and exciting hour of action. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team up with Brandon Cutler to take on his All Out 2021 opponent Christian Cage and The Elite Hunter, Kazarian.

Apart from that, one of AEW's brightest talents, Tay Conti, will go head-to-head with The Bunny in the sole women's match on the latest edition of AEW Rampage.

Lastly, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) will battle it with The Lucha Brothers. The winners will square off with The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships in a Steel Cage match at All Out 2021.

Here's the updated card for this week's AEW Rampage:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage and Kazarian Tay Conti vs. The Bunny Lucha Brothers vs Jurassic Express (Winners earn a shot at AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW All Out 2021)

Which match are you most looking forward to at this week's AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

