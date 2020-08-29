Nick Aldis discusses AEW working with NWA and future plans

Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, opened up on the potential relationship between AEW and NWA.

Current NWA World Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, recently appeared on AEW Dynamite to challenge the AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, at All Out. The Champion vs. Champion match scheduled for All Out has subsequently been confirmed.

During a recent question and answer session with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Nick Aldis discussed Thunder Rosa's recent AEW appearances. He also talked about the possibility of continuing his rivalry with AEW EVP, Cody, in the future.

"First of all, the fact that Thunder Rosa appeared on Dynamite with the NWA Women's title indicates there is an agreement, it was a deal that was made and set up. The conversation with Cody and I has never really gone away since All In. Even before All In people could kind of tell this was going to be a special rivalry. We knew that, too. We could tell from the first time I showed up in London and sort of surprised everybody and made the match official. People were looking at it like it was just so cool and the rivalry just works."

Nick Aldis a future NWA owner?

Nick Aldis is currently enjoying his second reign as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The British Wrestler currently has over 900 combined days with the "10 pounds of gold," listing him as the wrestler with the 9th most combined days as NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Nick Aldis has already considered his long term goals once his days as in-ring competitor come to an end. Nick Aldis suggested that he would like to have some ownership stake in the NWA.

"I really want ownership, to be honest, in the end, that's a goal of mine to have some stake. That would be something that's not beyond the realm of possibility, but we would be very careful to not cross the bounds of conflict of interest. It would be perhaps - obviously, I'd have to earn it. I believe in this company and I believe in this entity and I really do put my heart and soul into it. At some point, if I decide that I'm going to plant my flag here for good, that would probably be the thing to do it."

"That would probably come as I near the end of my career, at least when I'm not full-time in the ring anymore. That's something I've been open about. I've talked with Billy [Corgan] about it. It's not just something he's just up and going to hand over. I have other business ventures and I try to stay multi-faceted and stay diversified, but ultimately I do take an active role in a lot of things here and I try to stay away from the conflict of interest, but the more I do that and the more I help grow NWA, the more likely it is that ownership stake will happen."

If you're an @nwa Patreon subscriber you may have already seen the new opening I.D. package for new content...but if not, here ya go. This is the NWA. pic.twitter.com/vTbuXeIeyq — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 25, 2020

