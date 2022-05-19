Paul Heyman thinks SmackDown star would be WWE World Champion if Roman Reigns was not around (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman believes Drew McIntyre is unfortunate to work for WWE at the same time as Roman Reigns.

With Heyman by his side, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is expected to defend his titles against McIntyre later this summer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Heyman praised McIntyre’s abilities as a WWE Superstar. However, due to Reigns’ dominance, he thinks the Scot will always struggle to become the company’s marquee attraction.

“The problem for Drew McIntyre… and I said this to Roman Reigns several years ago on Monday Night RAW, and that was during a period in which he was The Big Dog and had to achieve more, by his own admission, to become The Tribal Chief,” Heyman said. “Drew McIntyre is the right guy in the right place at the wrong time, because any other time in history Drew McIntyre would wipe out the entire division.” [2:17-2:58]

Reigns’ special counsel added that McIntyre would be a worthy world champion if The Tribal Chief was not on the same WWE roster.

“Drew McIntyre would most likely unify the Heavyweight Championships,” Heyman stated. “Drew McIntyre would have a chance to go down as the greatest of all time… no doubt, no doubt. But this is Roman Reigns’ era. We live in the time of The Tribal Chief.” [2:58-3:16]

In the video above, Heyman also discusses the possibility of The Rock returning to the ring to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Paul Heyman on the problem Roman Reigns poses for Drew McIntyre

Although McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, he has lost all four of his televised singles matches against Reigns.

Heyman further lauded the Scot’s WWE qualities before explaining why he will never be on the same level as the former Shield member:

“So Drew McIntyre, in my opinion, is the most amazing talent on the face of the planet, but there’s an asterisk, and that asterisk denotes, ‘With the exception of Roman Reigns.’ And that’s the problem for Drew McIntyre.” [3:18-3:35]

Heyman also said in the interview that Reigns would have to be at his best when he inevitably faces McIntyre. If not, he believes The Head of the Table could possibly lose via pinfall for the first time since 2019.

