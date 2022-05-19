Paul Heyman's brutally honest take on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman has an interesting opinion on Roman Reigns possibly facing The Rock in a dream WWE match.

It has been widely speculated that The Rock could return to the ring against his real-life relative at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2, 2023. Last month, the Hollywood star’s Young Rock television series even teased that the match could happen one day.

Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam that the never-before-seen match is simply a fantasy.

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne The Rock Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “It’s masturbatory fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on. Then I know it’s real. And until then it’s just fantasy. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson’s to come and get the rub from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.” [6:01-6:35]

The former RAW Executive Director further clarified that the match is a dream for The Rock and not necessarily for the man he represents.

“It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 thousand people live, cheering on as The Tribal Chief smashes The Rock,” Heyman added. “It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns… then, now, and forever. Not until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.” [6:36-7:02]

Watch the video above to hear more from Heyman about various WWE topics, including Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and The Usos vs. RK-Bro.

Paul Heyman's financial analogy to explain Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

While The Rock is among the biggest box-office draws in Hollywood, Reigns has headlined six WrestleMania events over the last eight years.

Discussing the financial side of Rock vs. Reigns, Heyman told a story about the way a friend of his conducts business with important Chief Executive Officers. The former ECW owner's analogy appears to hint that he thinks The Great One will return to WWE if the price is right.

“I had a friend who was a very prominent litigator, used to be involved in lawsuits that were in hundreds of millions of dollars… ExxonMobil, AT&T, multi-billion dollar corporations, way beyond the scope of most people’s imagination, and he would tell stories that sometimes he would go into the CEO and say, ‘Well, the settlement offer is 350 million dollars,’ and the CEOs would say, ‘Ah, I want a billion.’ He would say to the opposition, ‘Cut me the check.’ And he’d walk into the CEO’s office and he’d put down a check for 350 million and say, ‘Take a good look at it and then tell me no.’” [4:59-5:57]

For now, Reigns looks set to continue feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not defended his titles on television since defeating Brock Lesnar in a unification match at WrestleMania 38.

