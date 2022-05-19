Paul Heyman on WWE star who can possibly give Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss since 2019 (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman believes Drew McIntyre is likely to provide tough competition for Roman Reigns if the two men inevitably collide in the near future.

Although WWE has not yet announced a match between the two men, McIntyre is almost certain to be Reigns’ next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenger. The Tribal Chief is not advertised to appear in Hell in a Cell on June 5, meaning the match is expected to take place later this summer.

Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam that McIntyre’s Claymore finisher has the potential to defeat the six-time WrestleMania headliner.

“Against anybody else, my goodness, there’s no stopping Drew McIntyre, which means Roman Reigns has to be at his absolute best,” Heyman said. “Because one mistake, one slip-up against Drew McIntyre, you’re getting kicked right in the face with a Claymore and you will get pinned.” [3:36-3:52]

Watch the video above to hear Heyman’s brutally honest thoughts on The Rock possibly returning to WWE to face Reigns.

Drew McIntyre could make history against Roman Reigns

On December 15, 2019, Baron Corbin defeated Reigns via pinfall at the TLC premium live event after receiving help from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. At the time of writing, the former Shield member has not suffered a pinfall defeat in 886 days.

Paul Heyman further reiterated that McIntyre, who recently defeated Corbin at WrestleMania 38, is someone to be taken seriously.

“So we don’t take Drew McIntyre lightly,” Heyman continued. “He’s a danger, he’s a threat. He’s a worthy opponent for The Tribal Chief and we’re very cognizant of that fact.” [3:52-4:05]

McIntyre has lost all four of his previous singles matches against Reigns on WWE television. Their most recent encounter took place at Survivor Series 2020.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link:

https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets/

For tickets to all WWE live events, go to wwe.com/Events.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre defeat Roman Reigns via pinfall? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali